Dynamic Gymnastics Academy girls excelled for Scotland

A group of talented youngsters excelled when representing Scotland at a series of gymnastics events held throughout May.

The girls – all members of Motherwell-based Dynamic Gymnastics Academy – competed for their country for the first time at the Inter-Regional NDP Acrobatic competition in Southampton on May 4 and 5.

Dynamic representatives Evie Wise, Sophie Blood and Bethany Carlyle finished second in the Youth category, while Deryn Zengin and Romia Lawlor landed fourth spot in the Grade 2 Women Pair event.

Lucia Lawlor, Milie Simmons and Amiya Dwornik were fifth in the Grade 4 Women Group, with Keia Crawford, Lily McNab and Anna Cruickshanks sixth in the Grade 3 Women Group.

Dynamic child protection officer Suzy Cheng Miller told the Times and Speaker: “The girls achieved a fabulous result.

“Coaches Lynsey Ritchie and Fraser Shepherd along with the girls have worked extremely hard throughout the year and to finish off the competition year representing Scotland and getting the results they did was tremendous.

“Some of the girls will now look forward to the new season with new partnerships and new routines.”

Meanwhile, the Acrobatic English Championship on May 4 and 5 saw Dynamic’s Karla Hillcoat, Sacha Horne and Arianna Lawlor land second place in the 11-16 FIG category.

Suzy said: “These girls competed as guests which meant that they did not get onto the podium to receive their medals.

“This trio and another pair – Emma McConville and Emma McConnell – are trialling for the British team soon.

“We at Dynamic Gymnastics Academy wish them luck and fingers crossed.”

Moving on, Dynamic members Cara O’Donnell, Katie Dobson, Lisa McMonagle and Brooke Evans (Compulsory 3) and Alice Anderson (Compulsory 4) represented Scotland at the Artistic Compulsory British Finals in Stoke-On-Trent on May 4.

Suzy said: “Coach Lauren Graham and the girls have been working extremely hard on their four piece apparatus and the girls had some good results competing amongst the elite of artistic gymnasts.”

Dynamic’s Scottish champions then represented Scotland at the Acrobatic NDP British Finals in Stoke-On-Trent on May 18 and 19.

Hayleigh Patterson and Gemma Russell landed second place in the IDP competition, while Emma Logan and Isla Russell were fifth in the Grade 5 Women Pair section.

And finishing seventh in the Grade 3 Women Pair were Bethany Cruickshanks and Skye Wilkie.

Suzy added: “Our girls did amazingly well competing against the best in Britain and held their own.

“This was also the first time these gymnasts have represented Scotland and they did so fabulously.”

Finally, Dynamic coach Gemma Archer was extremely proud of the way club members Emillie Keenan and Abbie McGonigal (travelling as reserve) competed at the National 4 British Finals in Stoke-On-Trent on May 25.