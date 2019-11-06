Chris Bungard: Holytown MMA ace preparing to fight in London's SSE Arena

Holytown MMA ace Chris Bungard couldn’t be any more motivated to win as he prepares to return to London’s SSE Arena, Wembley.

The Bad Guy faces a three-round lightweight clash against old foe Mario “Rudeboy” Saeed on Saturday, November 23 as he looks to secure a win following his loss in promoter Bellator’s previous London card.

“I’m looking forward to fighting this guy,” Bungard (30) told the Times and Speaker. “I don’t like him and really want to knock him out.

“He just talks a bit too much for my liking and thinks he is better than he is.

“We don’t like each other.

“It’s an easy fight to get motivated for. I owe my fans a proper performance, unlike last time.

“What better way to spend quality time than be in a cage with someone you don’t like?

“I think I’m going to knock him out in the first round. Done in one.”

Despite his bravado, Bungard recognises Saeed’s qualities.

He added: “He is still a really good fighter.

“He is a jujitsu black belt. It will be tough.

“But I just think that I’m bigger, stronger and a better grappler and wrestler.

“I think I’m fitter and I think his gas tank goes a bit.

“We will see how it goes on the night.”

Bungard thinks he’s in better shape than for his aforementioned defeat to Charlie Leary on June 22.

“I came into the last fight a bit too heavy,” he said.

“The weight was an issue. I cut two stones in two days which wasn’t the healthiest.

“But I have a new nutritionist and I made the weight five weeks out.

“I’m not saying I would have won the last fight with better preparation but I think I would have had more energy and been sharper.”

Bungard, whose overall MMA record reads 14 wins and five losses, has the ultimate ambition of competing in America.

“I love getting on a plane and travelling the world,” he said. There are a lot of places I have to visit.

“I would like to fight in California or New York.”

Tickets to watch Chris Bungard in action at Bellator London are on sale and can be purchased online from axs.com/uk and Bellator.com

The event – headlined by Michael “Venom” Page against Derek Anderson – is the sixth Bellator European Series event of 2019 and is live from 10 pm on Channel 5.