Bellshill boxing brothers Nathan and Connor Lundie got national medals

Newarthill Boxing Club brothers Nathan and Connor Lundie won gold and silver medals at last month’s Scottish Schoolboy and Youth Championships in Bridgeton.

Nathan won gold and put himself in British Championship selection contention by beating Springhill BC’s Brayden Clarkson in the 41.5kg category for boys born 2006.

Older brother Connor took silver in the 2004, 48kg category after losing on a split decision to Byron BC boxer, Gregor McPherson. Both boys attend Bellshill Academy and live in Bellshill. Nathan is pictured in blue and Connor in red.