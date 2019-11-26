Alex Dunn: Motherwell badminton star and playing partner Adam Hall win Scottish Open men's doubles

Motherwell badminton star Alex Dunn and playing partner Adam Hall made history as they became the first Scots to win the Scottish Open men’s doubles for 36 years.

Not since Billy Gilliland and Dan Travers held the famous trophy aloft in 1983 have a home pairing seized the crown, ending over three decades of hurt and indelibly carving their name into Badminton Scotland folklore.

The dynamic duo were roared on in Sunday’s final by a raucous home crowd at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow, easing past Danish pair Jeppe Bay and Mikkel Mikkelsen 21-10 21-17 to cap off a memorable week on their local patch.

Dunn (21) said: “I guess being the first Scots to win here for 36 years does make it more special.

“We’ve been capable of winning this for a long time and to actually do it is really, really good.

“I think focus and being clinical have been important for us – it’s not been an easy road and the final was probably one of our best performances.

“I loved the atmosphere and it gave me goosebumps – my girlfriend was here again today, and that makes it even more special having friends and family here watching when we get the victory.

“We need to continue this forward in our next tournaments and then we can do really well.”

Hall, of Irvine, who lost in the final three years ago alongside former partner Peter Mills, was ecstatic to get that lingering Scottish Open monkey off his back and become a history-maker.

“Part of me was really worried that the 2016 final was going to be my one chance to win here, so the fact I’ve come back and finally won it has really put that to bed,” the 23-year-old said.

“I feel like I can maybe, finally watch that 2016 final back now knowing that I’ve got the win!

“I don’t think you can really put into words how it feels - it’s absolutely unbelievable.”