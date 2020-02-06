Alex Dunn and Adam Hall land third straight national men's doubles badminton crown

Motherwell badminton ace Alex Dunn and playing partner Adam Hall won their third consecutive men’s doubles title at the Yonex Scottish National Championships at Bell’s Sports Centre in Perth.

The 2019 Scottish Open champions beat Christopher and Matthew Grimley 22-20 21-18 on Sunday in a repeat of last year’s final.

Dunn said: “We’ve had a good run recently with getting to the final of the Irish International and then winning the Scottish Open.

“It’s been a good start to our season and we just need to keep that form going forwards into our next tournament in Austria.”

Playing partner Hall was also ecstatic to prevail again in a big competition in front of their home supporters.

He added: “It wasn’t our best match but it was good to get the win.

“That’s our third title in a row so we are doing well on home soil.”

The championships were staged with support from Yonex, Live Active Leisure, Perth and Kinross Council and the Perth Common Good fund.