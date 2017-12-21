Nominations open for new additions to North Lanarkshire Sporting Hall of Fame at Ravenscraig

Nominations are now open for people to suggest who they think should be included in the 2018 North Lanarkshire Sporting Hall of Fame.

People can put forward their favourite sporting hero for consideration by a judging panel of who they would like to see join the cream of North Lanarkshire’s sporting elite.

Cllr Jim Logue, Leader of North Lanarkshire Council, said: “Our area has produced remarkable champions at British, European and World level and we want to hear from people who they think should be included in next year’s Sporting Hall of Fame.

“Last year we included sporting greats from athletics, snooker, football, boxing, swimming, judo, cricket and handball.

“The inductees must have a strong connection with the area – such as being born here, or having lived here for a long time and excelled at a national, European or international level.”

The Sporting Hall of Fame aims to recognise the rich sporting heritage of the area and is supported and endorsed by sportscotland, clubsportnl and made possible through the kind sponsorship of Albert Bartlett’s.

All the partners hope that it will also encourage the next crop of talented athletes, high ranking coaches and officials and top level sports managers and administrators, who are the life blood of Scottish sport, to one day follow in the footsteps or their predecessors.

The Sporting Hall of Fame runs along the main corridor of the Ravenscraig Regional Sports facility in Motherwell and features 12 large, colourful boards – one for each of the 2017 inductees.

Last year North Lanarkshire became the first local authority to celebrate sporting achievements in this way.

The Lisbon Lions, Sir Matt Busby, John Higgins, Ricky Burns, The Renicks Sisters, Angela Robertson, Lynne McCafferty and Sandy Jones were among those sporting greats immortalised at the Ravenscraig Sports Facility in Motherwell.

Next year five new inductees will join this group.

The full list of inductees includes: Ricky Burns (boxing), Sir Matt Busby (football), David Crabb (swimming), John Higgins (snooker), Sandy Jones (golf), Budhi Kunderan (cricket), Lisbon Lions (football), Lynn McCafferty (handball), Tom McKean (athletics), Jonathan Paterson (football), Louise and Kimberley Renicks (judo) and Angela Robertson (nee McDowell), swimming.

To make your nomination go to - www.northlanarkshire.gov.uk/halloffame

Note – please don’t nominate any of the previous inductees as they are already in the Hall of Fame!