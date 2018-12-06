Nominations are open for Sporting Hall of Fame 2019

Nominations have opened for this year’s North Lanarkshire Sporting Hall of Fame.

The hall of fame was established in 2017 and is now in its third year, it aims to celebrate the rich and diverse range of sporting success throughout the area.

Located at Ravenscraig Regional Sports Facility it features 20 colourful boards with photographs and information on each of the inductees.

Previous winners include the Lisbon Lions, snooker’s John Higgins, Sir Matt Busby, boxer Pat Clinton and paralympian Scott Meenagh.

It is supported and endorsed by sportscotland, clubsportnl and made possible through the sponsorship of Albert Bartlett’s.

Each suggestion will be considered by a judging panel and the inductees will be announced at a ceremony next spring.

North Lanarkshire Council leader Jim Logue said: “North Lanarkshire became the first local authority to celebrate sporting achievements and it has proven to be a real success, demonstrating the breadth and depth of sporting talent across our area.

“In the first two years we’ve included sporting greats from athletics, boxing, cricket, football, golf, handball, judo, karate, para-nordic skiing, rugby, snooker, swimming, volleyball, wheelchair rugby and ultrarunning.

“It’s been a fantastic project and I look forward to welcoming the 2019 inductees early next year.”

To suggest an inductee visit www.nlhalloffame.scot.