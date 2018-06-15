Uddingston cricketer Calum MacLeod helped Scots to first ever win v England

Ex-Uddingston Cricket Club ace Calum MacLeod hit a sensational 140 not out as Scotland scored 371 for five to beat England for the first time in history on Sunday.

The Scots’ monumental six-run success over the Auld Enemy in Edinburgh sparked amazing scenes, with a full blown pitch invasion from delirious home supporters .

Glasgow-born MacLeod (29), said: “To have the number one team in the world here, and the energy from the crowd, to set a total like that, what a game.

“It’s certainly one of the best games of cricket I’ve been involved in.

“When we get the opportunities over the next few years to perform against the top-ranked teams, it’s vital that we come with the energy and the passion and the drive that we had on Sunday to put a performance in that is worthy of not only Scottish cricket, but associated cricket.”

MacLeod, who first joined Uddingston in 2006 and retains an affiliation to the club, has just signed for English giants Derbyshire to play in a 20-over competition down south.

He was cheered on at the Grange by family members and Uddingston Cricket Club pals including current skipper Bryan Clarke.

“Calum has done really, really well and we’re all really proud of him.

“I am delighted for him as this is a once in a lifetime shot.

“To use a football analogy, Scotland beating England at cricket is the equivalent of Albion Rovers beating Celtic.

“Although most of the Scots are full-time cricketers, the English players are the cream of the crop, top of the One Day International rankings.

“For Scotland to beat them is out of this world.”

