Uddingston Cricket Club suffer eight-wicket defeat to Greenock

Uddingston Cricket Club lost to Greenock by eight wickets in the 15th round of the WDCU Premiership at Bothwell Castle Policies on Saturday, writes Michael Clarkson.

Saurabh Bandekar led the way for the visitors as Uddingston’s Muhammad Awais, Bryan Clarke, Jimmy Sholto-Douglas and Aamir Gul were all bowled cheaply.

After Gavin Bradley fell to Jonathan Hempsey, Flack got four wickets as Ross Lyons, Fergus Clarke, David Bill and Adil Raza all fell.

Derek Allan and Muhammad Adnan then frustrated the Glenpark team, Allan digging in and reaching 50 off just 53 balls.

With Adnan, he added 76 for the final wicket before Adnan fell to Greg McDougall. Uddingston recovered to 144 all out in 37.5 overs.

The Greenock reply saw Shailesh Pradhu and Christopher Hempsey reach 50 without loss. Both fell LBW to Gavin Bradley and Flack and Bandekar then came together. But there was to be no further loss of wickets, as both would finish 43 and 33 not out respectively. Greenock reached their target scoring 147-2 to win by eight wickets.

Sixth-placed Uddingston visit West of Scotland this Saturday.