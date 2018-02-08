The boy 'Dunn' good as Alex wins national doubles and mixed doubles titles!

Motherwell badminton ace Alex Dunn emulated Kirsty Gilmour (see article elsewhere on this website) by sealing glory at last week’s Yonex Scottish National Championships in Perth.

Alex and partner Adam Hall landed the men’s doubles crown, with the Motherwell star also going on to win the mixed doubles in partnership with Eleanor O’Donnell.

The men’s doubles saw top seeds Dunn and Hall in a three-game final thriller against Martin Campbell and Patrick MacHugh.

Dunn and Hall won the opener 21-15 to show why they became Turkey International and Iceland International champions over the winter.

But Campbell and MacHugh battled back 21-19 to force a deciding game, with Dunn and Hall the pair to hold their nerve and prevail 21-17 in a match lasting 43 minutes.

“It wasn’t the game I wanted to play, it was a bit patchy and from 18-14 I think we should have won the second game,” said Dunn.

“Maybe my inexperience and nerves played a part but luckily we closed the third and I’m extremely happy to win my first title.”

But the weekend’s most dramatic game was saved until last as Dunn and Eleanor O’Donnell saved multiple match points in order to win a thrilling contest against Campbell and MacPherson in the mixed doubles.

They shared the opening games 21-17 14-21, before a remarkable contest continued as the game continued to to and fro, extending beyond the normal winning line of 21 points.

But after 51 minutes of intense badminton it was Dunn and O’Donnell left celebrating the final point, delighted to secure a 25-23 final game and their first win as a pair.