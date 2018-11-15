‘Scotland’s best’ young female boxer Vicky Glover has World medal chance

A local fighter rated as Scotland’s best young female prospect is tipped for glory at this week’s AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in New Delhi, India.

Forgewood Boxing Club member Vicky Glover (18), a reigning Scottish and British champion, is highly fancied to do well in the 57kg category at the event running from November 15 to 24.

“We are really hopeful Vicky will get a medal at the World Championships,” her Forgewood Boxing Club coach Bert McShane told the Times & Speaker.

“She will need to win five fights featuring three rounds of three minutes to do that, but she is capable.

“She is a class act, the best girl boxer that Scotland has.

“I have been coaching her for nine months.

“She is a good all round fighter. She can punch, she can box and she can fight.

“She has great capabilities, she has everything needed to be a boxer.”

The 10th edition of these prestigious championships will again see previous champions and Olympians stepping into the ring for some unmissable action.

The impressive venue is the Indira Gandhi stadium, the largest sports arena in India and host of the 2010 Commonwealth Games.

And Bert said that medal hope Vicky, of Burnbank, Hamilton, had even improved since winning a bronze medal at last year’s Commonwealth Youth Games in the Bahamas.

He added: “She has come on a good bit since then,” he said.

“She has developed a lot.”

Vicky is one of three Scots competing in New Delhi over the next few days.

Cleland Boxing Club’s Stephanie Kerrigan will contest the senior 51kg class, while Army fighter Megan Reid is in the senior 63kg category.

* A successful recent spell for Forgewood Boxing Club also saw medals achieved by members Dylan Hogg and Darren Johnstone.

Dylan won the 37kg event at the Novice Championships held at Motherwell’s Ravenscraig Sports Facility, while Darren got a silver medal in the 75kg class at the Tammer Tournament in Finland.