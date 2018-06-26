Paul Lawrie’s golf career under threat due to injury

Paul Lawrie’s career is hanging in the balance after the Aberdonian shut down his 2018 season due to niggling back and foot injuries.

The decision, which hasn’t been made lightly, means the 49-year-old will miss out on playing in next month’s Open Championship at Carnoustie, where he won the Claret Jug in 1999.

It will be the first time Lawrie has sat out golf’s oldest major since 1997 and he is also set to miss the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open for the first time since making his debut at Gleneagles five years earlier.

“It is with regret that I announce my withdrawal from all Tour events for the remainder of the current season,” said Lawrie in a statement on his website.

“Unfortunately, both the back and foot injuries I have been carrying for the last six months and more have become debilitating, to the point where I am not currently able to compete at the highest level. Rest and further investigation will be required.

“It is particularly disappointing that I’m going to miss both the upcoming Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open and the Open Championship, as a result.

“My hope is that the break will allow me to get the required treatment and to come back next season (when I’ll be eligible for the seniors’ circuit) as strong as ever.

“As well as working on my rehabilitation, the time away from the course will allow me to spend additional time working with the juniors in my Foundation programme which is dear to my heart.

“I would like to thank all of my sponsors for their continued support and understanding at this time, and I hope to come back fitter and stronger in 2019.”

The two-time Ryder Cup player first started to be troubled by his foot just before the 2012 contest at Medinah. He went to see a foot specialist in Germany towards the end of last year but that failed to cure the problem.

He’s complained on and off about his back playing up and this decision seems a sensible one as he looks to play on both the Champions Tour in the US and Staysure Tour in Europe after he turns 50 on 1 January.

“I’ve not hit any balls since the Scottish Par 3 Championship,” he said of an event that took place at his golf centre outside Aberdeen just under a fortnight ago. “My plan was just to leave it for a few weeks and see how it feels after that. But it’s no better, to be honest.

“On the flat, there’s not a problem but any sort of hill and man it’s sore. I am certainly struggling. I think then frustration has gone, to be honest. A few ago I was getting frustrated because I wanted to practice and get back into it, but I think I’ve gone past that now.

“We’ll just have to wait and see. I’m not going to say I’m about to stop playing completely, but it’s nae great. It’s been a while now since I’ve been able to play 18 holes without feeling any pain.”

There may still be a Lawrie in the field at Carnoustie after Paul’s eldest son, Craig, cleared the first hurdle in his bid to tee up in the event by finishing joint-second at Panmure in one of 13 regional qualifiers being held around Great

Britain and Ireland.

He comfortably secured one of nine spots up for grabs with a two-under 68. Grantown-on-Spey man Gavin Hay won with a 67 while others to progress included Paul McKechnie, who played in the 2014 Open at Royal Liverpool.

Elsewhere, Craigielaw’s Jonathan Porteous passed the test at Goswick along with fellow pro Neil Henderson, as well as amateur duo Stuart Blair and Simon Fairburn.