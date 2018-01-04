Motherwell's Forgewood Amateur Boxing Club mark their 30th anniversary

The Motherwell Civic welcomed back the Forgewood Amateur Boxing Club show on December 1 after an absence of many years.

More than 400 boxing fans came along to celebrate the 30-year anniversary of the boxing club.

Forgewood ABC secretary Katrina McGoldrick said: “It was a fantastic evening, absolutely brilliant.

“We usually just hold our shows in the Workman’s Club across from Forgewood Boxing Hall.

“But this was a successful switch and there is another Civic show booked for the end of November.”

The evening’s entertainment started with 20 minutes of roof lifting sounds from the fantastic ‘Bags of Rock’ band, before 26 young boxers demonstrated their outstanding boxing skills.

Competitors came from as far afield as Ireland to compete, with everyone who was there on the night a winner.

Spectators were treated to an unforgettable boxing show and a hearty meal.

And the fight fans certainly emptied their pockets for a worthwhile cause that is close to their hearts.

For Macmillan Cancer Support benefited to the tune of £1103.48 on the night.

This money was raised in memory of former Forgewood boxer Archie McKay, a former Scottish champion who was a founder member of the club back in 1987.

Archie died of cancer 10 years ago, with Forgewood members raising money for Macmillan in every year since. This year’s magnificent donation comprised of what was raised from a bucket donation on the night, plus £500 from the club.

Forgewood fight fans have now contributed an amazing total of £8725.29 to Macmillan in the past decade.

A heartfelt thanks goes from the club to everyone who has donated in any way over the years.

“Raising so much money is mind blowing,” Katrina added.

Forgewood ABC thank the numerous companies who kindly sponsored the event.

Boxing fans should make a date in your diaries for the next Forgewood ABC Civic show on November 27.