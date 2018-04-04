Motherwell's Caroline Brown: Commonwealth Games charge can help boost bowls in Scotland

Motherwell ace Caroline Brown is hoping to give her beloved bowls a much needed boost by excelling for Scotland at the Commonwealth Games on Australia’s Gold Coast over the next fortnight.

Bellshill-born Caroline (37), winner of numerous ladies singles titles at Bellshill and Mossend Bowling Club, is competing at a time when several Scottish clubs face major challenges with declining membership numbers as youngsters show an apparent lack of interest in taking up the sport.

Caroline said: “As someone who’s involved in the thick of it, I really don’t think bowling in Scotland is in decline.

“I see more and more people coming to the sport each year and the Development Team at Bowls Scotland do amazing work to get more people involved.

“We always see an increase in the number of people trying out lawn bowls around Commonwealth Games time and 2018 has been no different. There’s a boost before the Games, but mostly it comes afterwards.

“And if we manage to pick up a few medals then it only increases the profile of the sport in Scotland, and that’s definitely something we’re aiming for.”

Caroline is something of a veteran in Commonwealth Games terms.

This year’s lawn bowls tournament – to be played at Broadbeach Bowls Club from April 5 to 13 – will represent her third consecutive Commonwealth Games representing Scotland.

And the Motherwell woman is hopeful that 2018 can be the year when she finally breaks into the medal reckoning.

“I’m still as excited as ever to be competing,” Caroline added. I’m so grateful to be here. It really is an honour to compete in Commonwealth Games and it never gets old!

“Our training has been going really well so, looking forward to the competition, we’re feeling pretty confident.

“Obviously we aim as high as we can – and that means gold!

“Nobody comes to the Games looking for anything less.”