Motherwell gymnast Ellie Patrick helped Scotland to runners-up spot at prestigious Sandra Clarke Cup

Motherwell gymnast Ellie Patrick was in the Scotland team which finished in runners-up spot at the prestigious Sandra Clarke Cup in Nottingham.

Ellie (13), a member of the Dynamic Gymnastics Academy based at Ravenscraig Sports Facility, won the individual vault title against top class opposition squads representing France, England and the East Midlands.

Ellie’s head coach Sarah Scott said: “Well done team Scotland for coming second.

“And it was absolutely fantastic that our girl Ellie was vault champion with the highest average vault score!

“Ellie performed with confidence and style.

“She put out a lot of new skills and contributed well to the Scottish teams scores.

“We are hugely proud of her and look forward to her competing at her first British championships next March.”

Although Ellie undoubtedly deserved special praise for her outstanding exploits in Nottingham, Sarah was at pains to point out that every single member of the Scotland squad had contributed fantastically to the overall effort.

She added: “And well done to all the girls in the team for their fabulous team spirit shown during the course of the Sandra Clarke Cup and for their individual results.”

The success that Ellie is enjoying on major stages like the one in Nottingham is testament to the amount of hard work she puts in during training.

The talented teenager puts in a whopping 26 hours of training per week.

“Ellie’s dedication and tenacity towards her sport of choice is commendable,” Sarah said.

“Another really important factor in Ellie’s success is that her parents Scott and Anne Marie are extremely supportive and are 110 per cent behind her.”

Dynamic Gymnastics Academy is continuously looking for sponsorship to help with costs.

If any company is interested in helping out with funding they can get in touch with the club online by emailing grace@dynamicgymnastics.co.uk.