Motherwell boxer Reece McFadden hopes 2018 Commonwealth Games can be first step on road to world pro title win

Motherwell-based fighter Reece McFadden is hoping that landing a Commonwealth Games flyweight gold can be the catalyst for a future world professional title.

The Bellshill-born 22-year-old is part of the Scotland boxing squad selected for Australia’s Gold Coast this April and is setting his sights on ultimate glory.

“I have won medals all over the place but Commonwealth gold would be my biggest achievement so far,” said the Forgewood Boxing Club ace.

“I hope to win Commonwealth gold, followed by Olympic gold and then turn pro and win a world championship belt.

“Mike Tyson (former world professional heavyweight champion) is my ultimate boxing hero and I would love to fight like him.

“He was a complete and utter animal in the ring.”

Reece, a former European junior bronze medallist, has won numerous British titles at senior amateur level.

He heads for the Gold Coast knowing what it feels like to win a Commonwealth medal as he landed bronze at the last Games in Glasgow four years ago.

That run to the podium started in glorious style for the then teenager, as he defeated the world number one, Welshman Andrew Selby, on a unanimous points decision in the first round.

“I gave Selby great respect,” the Forgewood ABC member added.

“But I knew that I was going to beat him.

“He had everything to lose and I had everything to gain so I just gave it my best shot.”

Further wins followed against Englishman Charlie Edwards and Botswanan Oteng Oteng, before Reece was finally defeated on points at the semi-final stage by Australian Andrew Moloney, who would go on to win the gold medal.

“I felt I was hard done by when I lost to Moloney,” Reece added.

“I have not met one person yet who thought I got beaten there.

“They have all said that I did enough to win.

“I definitely produced the cleaner punches, higher work rate and more of the eye catching shots.

“But it’s what the judges see. And I’m over that defeat now and I’m going to try and get it right at the Gold Coast.

“I’m definitely going to train extra hard to try and get the gold medal this time.

“I’m constantly eating clean and doing different types of training.”

Reece’s latest stint in preparation for Australia this spring came when he trained with Boxing Scotland at a fitness camp in Kirkcaldy earlier this month.

“We are working on the intensity and endurance stuff so I am bomb proof to fight come Commonwealth competition time,” he said.

“But it is not going to be easy for me in Australia, just like it wasn’t in Glasgow.

“There are a lot of talented fighters in the 52kg weight – like the Irishman Brendan Irvine – and I’m going to have to knuckle down.”