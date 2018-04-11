Motherwell boxer Reece McFadden guaranteed a Commonwealth Games medal again

Motherwell boxer Reece McFadden is guaranteed a Commonwealth Games medal again after surging through to the semi-finals earlier today (Wednesday), writes Craig Goldthorp.

The Forgewood ABC ace won his 52kg quarter-final clash against Pakistan’s Syed Muhammad in the early hours of today (Wednesday), meaning he will at worst match the medal colour he won at Glasgow 2014.

Reece will be in semi-final action from 4.47am UK time on Friday, against Northern Ireland's Brendan Irvine.

Reece said after Wednesday's win: “I just love boxing. This is a big stage, and it’s so important to me. I got bronze in Glasgow and the reception was unbelievable.

"Even here it’s outstanding and it takes me back to there. I am desperate for that gold medal.

“I’m delighted with that performance and I’m going to keep progressing to take that gold medal home for Scotland.”

McFadden had previously defeated Guyana’s Keevin Allicock in the 52kg last 16 on Monday.

But there was disappointment for two other Team Scotland boxers with North Lanarkshire links at Oxenford Studios on Tuesday, with Motherwell pair Aqeel Ahmed and Stephen Newns losing their respective quarter-finals.

Ahmed lost 4-1 on points to his Indian opponent, known simply as Amit, in the 49kg class.

The gutted Keir Hardie ABC member said: “I thought I fought a good fight against the top boy in the division.

“He’s a good defensive fighter; it was a great fight. I can’t argue.

“I can’t take too much away from losing, but I put in a good fight. I’m looking forward to getting home now – we’ve been here a long time.

“I’ll take a rest and then get back to it.”

Meanwhile, Newns entered his last eight 69kg clash against Fiji’s Winston Hill full of confidence after points wins over Tonga’s John Moleni and Australian Curlun Richardson in the first two rounds.

But the Motherwell scrapper lost 5-0 on points to crash out.

Newns said: “I thought I’d done enough there. I can’t believe it.”