Motherwell boxer Aqeel Ahmed wins in Turkey and Finland

Motherwell boxer Aqeel Ahmed struck gold twice in six weeks at tournaments in Turkey and Finland to maintain his incredible winning streak.

Keir Hardie ABC’s Ahmed (26) won on his first trip with the Great Britain squad in September as he secured gold in a tough tournament in Turkey, then as part of the Scottish squad that travelled to the prestigious Tammer tournament in Finland six weeks later he secured another gold, remarkably the fourth year on the trot he’s won this particular event.

Ahmed travels with the GB team to Spain in November to hopefully round off what has been a very successful year in considerable style.