Kirsty Gilmour retains Scottish Open women's singles badminton crown

Kirsty Gilmour recovered from the disappointment of failing on FIVE match points to land her second consecutive Scottish Open women’s singles crown.

The 25-year-old Bellshill born ace eventually saw off Danish second seed Line Højmark Kjaersfeldt in a dramatic final at Glasgow’s Emirates Arena on Sunday to successfully defend her title.

“I feel a massive mixture of happiness, relief, emotional, all sorts of things are happening now and I’ll deconstruct it and reflect a bit later on - I’m a bit of a mess right now,” Gilmour said.

“It’s quite embarrassing crying on the podium but I think it shows how much this means for me.”

Gilmour had appeared in total control after taking the opening game, but she took a nasty fall in the second as Kjaersfeldt fought back as the match went the distance.

But the home favourite regained her composure and surged ahead in the third and despite another resurgence from the Dane, she got over the line.

Gilmour added: “I kind of didn’t expect this to happen this week, I was just taking it minute by minute.

“I don’t mind going to three sets, it’s nothing new for me and I’m so aware that I’m capable of winning them and that was just what was going through my head.

“I have that confidence in myself in the third sets that I’m fit enough to get through them. I did some pretty heavy dives out there and it’s not big and it’s not clever.

“Desperate times call for desperate measures and my leg is going to be killer tomorrow, I’ve landed on it a couple of times so I’m going to strap some ice on it - a couple of days and it will be fine.”

Gilmour later took to Twitter to thank her Scots fans, posting: “Like what!? Today has been epic. Thank you for everyone who made the effort to come and support me. Always so appreciated.”