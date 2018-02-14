Kirsty Gilmour and Alex Dunn both selected in Scotland's 2018 Commonwealth Games badminton squad

North Lanarkshire badminton stars Kirsty Gilmour and Alex Dunn have both been named in Scotland's eight-strong badminton squad for the Commonwealth Games in Australia this April.

Bothwell ace Gilmour, who landed a silver medal at the last Games in Glasgow four years ago, will be keen to land women's singles gold in the Gold Coast.

Alex Dunn celebrates his recent Scottish mixed doubles success with partner Eleanor O'Donnell

She said: “I'm ecstatic about competing in my third Commonwealth Games, and it will be a very different experience than my previous ones.

“In Delhi I was there to soak it all in and gain experience and then in Glasgow I was second seed and met that expectation with a silver medal.

"This time however, the competition for the three medals in ladies singles will be fought between maybe five or six of us, so really anything can happen. It's going to be tougher not having the Scottish crowd right behind me like I had in Glasgow but I'm sure they'll be with me in Gold Coast in spirit.

“We're sending a relatively young team but one with a lot of potential. Everyone is coming off of some strong performances in tournaments and channeling all that energy towards

the Games.

"It's a really positive feeling, we just want to get started now!”

Dunn (19), of Motherwell, has been in fantastic form recently, winning prestigious doubles and mixed doubles titles in partnership with fellow Commonwealth squad members Adam Hall and Eleanor O'Donnell respectively.

Other members of the Scottish Commonwealth Games badminton squad include Martin Campbell, Patrick MacHugh, Kieran Merrilees and Julie MacPherson.