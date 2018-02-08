It’s happy Gilmour as Kirsty completes magnificent seven Scottish National badminton titles

Bothwell badminton star Kirsty Gilmour completed a magnificent seven of women’s singles titles after enjoying yet another triumphant weekend at the Yonex Scottish National Championships.

Not since 2012 has there been a winner other than the Scottish No.1 and she showed exactly why with a 21-12 21-16 final victory over Julie MacPherson.

Earlier defeating Rachel Cameron in straight games, the Bell’s Sports Centre, Perth, was once again treated to the impressive badminton that has seen Gilmour become a big threat on the world stage.

But if you thought she was done there with her bid for Nationals titles, the 24-year-old insists that couldn’t be further from the truth.

“It feels really good to have a seventh National title, it’s not something I ever set out to do but it’s become a bit of a habit to come to Perth and see how the young players are shaping up,” Gilmour said.

“Physically I feel quite good, I had a long period in Asia over Christmas and New Year so it was a good six weeks, I think that’s what I needed in terms of playing consistent matches against all the top girls.

“I’m always prepared for a really good battle with Julie, you think you’ve got her and the shuttle just keeps coming back from a tricky position.

“I always really enjoy Perth, it’s very serious but everyone is friends or family or very into the badminton and it’s a really nice feeling to be playing.

“To have a seventh title is never something I set out to do, but it’s a very nice feeling to have those under my belt – let’s try and go for number eight!”

This latest success for Gilmour comes as part of an illustrious career for the 24-year-old Bellshill-born ace.

Gilmour won a women’s singles silver medal at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, enjoying a fine run before losing out to Michelle Li of Canada in the final.

The former Scottish Young Sports Personality of the Year has also landed silver medals at two European Championships.