Dynamic Gymnastic Academy kids were dynamite at Scottish Invitational!

Talented youngsters from Motherwell’s Dynamic Gymnastics Academy wowed the judges with their stunning routines at last weekend’s Scottish Invitational in Motherwell.

Dynamic partnerships bagged no new fewer than four of the 13 gold medals won by Scottish duos at the Ravenscraig Sports Facility.

The Motherwell club’s head coach Michelle Diniz told the Times and Speaker: “I’m really proud of every single one of our gymnasts.

“It feels like our acro section is going from strength to strength.

“Gymnasts are showing massive improvement from competition to competition.

“As a team we are excited to see what the future brings.”

All of the young club gymnasts are benefitting greatly from the expert guidance of Michelle and her fellow coaches Lynsey Ritchie and Fraser Shepherd.

This was evident in Motherwell, as they competed with distinction against top opposition from rival Scottish clubs, England and Ireland.

Results for Dynamic competitors were: 13-19 MP - Gold - Mitchell Smith & Caris Smith.

12-18 WP - Gold - Emma McConville(15) & Emma McConnell(11).

IDP WP - Gold - Hayleigh Patterson (13) & Gemma Russell (9).

Grade 5 WP - Gold - Emma Logan(11) & Isla Russell(8).

11-16 WG - Silver - Karla Hillcoat(14), Sacha Horne(14) & Arianna Lawlor(11).

Grade 3 WP - Silver - Bethany Cruickshanks(12) & Skye Wilkie(9).

Grade 5 WG - Bronze - Jessica Scott(13), Katie Duffy(13) & Millie Meechan(9).

Youth WG - Bronze - Evie Wise(13), Sophie Blood(13) & Bethany Carlyle(9).

12-18 WG - 7th - Amy Miller, Keeley Higgins & Mia Evans.

11-18 WP - 4th - Carly Curran & Neive Grant.

Grade 4 WG - 4th - Lucia Lawlor, Milie Simmons & Amiya Dwornik.

And finally, Grade 3 - 7th - Lily Schoneville & Lily Stewart.