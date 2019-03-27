Britain’s cycling stars head back to Motherwell for fourth year in a row

Top class cycling will return to the roads of Motherwell for the fourth year running when the town again hosts the OVO Energy Tour Series.

The event is Britain’s leading televised cycle race series and will see the country’s top male and female cyclists showing off their skills as Britain’s best teams battling it out at the free-to-attend race.

Motherwell has welcomed the Tour Series annually since 2015, with the likes of home heroes Eileen Roe and Katie Archibald having come out on top at the testing Motherwell circuit that finishes on Hamilton Road in the town centre.

This year’s race will take place on Tuesday, May 14.

“We are delighted to welcome the OVO Energy Tour Series back to Motherwell for another evening of exciting, highly competitive racing,” said North Lanarkshire Council leader Jim Logue.

“This top level cycling event always attracts a big crowd to our town centre circuit, and local school children have the opportunity to cycle the route during the day as part of our programme to encourage more participation in sport.

“North Lanarkshire has a strong reputation for hosting first class sporting events and bringing the Tour Series to Motherwell on 14 May is the next important date in our calendar.”

As usual the main event will be the elite men’s and women’s races. But, thanks to Scottish Cycling, there will also be a full programme of support activities and races, giving cyclists young and old the chance to ride on the same closed road circuits as their heroes.

Highlights of the series are screened on ITV4 and broadcast around the world.

The Motherwell event is once again one of two Scottish rounds of this year’s OVO Energy Tour Series. Aberdeen makes its third appearance on the OVO Energy Tour Series calendar two days later after the Motherwell race.

Series Race Director Mick Bennett said: “We are delighted to be returning to Motherwell and Aberdeen this May. The Scottish week of the OVO Energy Tour Series has become a cornerstone of the calendar in recent years, with both events enjoying great support from spectators and the wide range of participants taking part in the Scottish Cycling support events. We look forward to more of the same this May.”

And Scottish Cycling chief executive Craig Burn added: “Major events like this are paramount to ensuring we capture the hearts and minds of people across the country and inspire more people to get on a bike be it for sport, recreation or transport.

“We are proud to play our part in the delivery of the events alongside our local authority partners and local cycling community”