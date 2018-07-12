Bothwell's Kirsty Gilmour gearing up for badminton world championships after Indonesian Open defeat

Bothwell badminton ace Kirsty Gilmour lost in the Blibli Indonesian Open quarter-finals last week to Chinese Taipei’s Tai Tzu Ying.

Gilmour briefly took a 6-4 lead before being pegged back and from there, despite being pushed all the way, her opponent was always in control.

The Chinese Taipei player won 21-16 21-11 but Gilmour was quick to take the positives from playing the best the world has to offer and immediately turned her attention to the TOTAL BWF World Championships in Nanjing, China, from July 30 to August 5.

“It was a good match tonight,” said Gilmour.

“I’m relatively happy with it but disappointed not to push her closer.

“But she’s number one in the world for a reason and her quality of shot is so high.

“I managed to implement a few things that I’ve been working on and I have a good idea of what I want to improve before the world championships at the end of the month.”

The draw for the world championships will be made on July 17 in Kuala Lumpur.

And Gilmour, a two-time Commonwealth Games medallist, goes into those championships on the back of reaching the quarter-finals of a World Tour Super 1000 event for the first time.

She had reached the last eight of the Indonesian Open with a fine win over Sayaka Sato last Thursday.

It was Gilmour’s third win in four meetings against her Japanese opponent but it was also one of the toughest as she recovered from a slow start to win 21-19 17-21 21-14 in just over an hour.

Meanwhile, Motherwell badminton star Alex Dunn suffered first round disappointment in the men’s doubles at the same tournament.

Dunn and partner Adam Hall lost a first-round epic to Jelle Maas and Robin Tabeling – going down 29-27 in the decider.

The Scottish duo had valiantly levelled proceedings after falling a game behind but their Dutch opponents finally converted their fifth match point to gruellingly triumph 21-16 19-21 29-27.