Bothwell's Chris Latta in long drive final after 401 yard blast

Bothwell’s Chris Latta has qualified for the under-45 final of the American Golf UK Long Drive Championship with an impressive drive of 401 yards.

This achievement in Warrington leaves Latta one step away from taking the national title, along with a place in the World Championships in America.

He said: “It feels amazing! To be amongst some of the big names of European long drive in the final 10 is a great feeling.

“Having committed myself more to long drive over the last few months it feels great to see the hard work and practice pay off by making the final!”

Latta, 29, a finance analyst who is a member at Belshill Golf Club, was one of thousands of budding long drivers from all over Europe who entered the event run by nationwide golf retailer American Golf.

He won the first stage qualifying at his local American Golf store in March, progressing to regional qualifying where he sent out the 401 yard monster to secure a place in the final.

Latta now lines up against the best long drivers in Europe at Chester Racecourse on August 2, when he will be the guest of American Golf and tournament sponsor Callaway to do battle for the national title and only one of two UK Open qualifying spots for the World Championships in Oklahoma.

This is the first year that Latta has entered the American Golf Championship so is excited to make a tilt at the UK title.

Matt Bacon, head of events at American Golf, said: “Although we’ve seen golfers from all over the world fly in to take part this competition is all about the huge numbers of loyal American Golf customers who come back year after year to compete in store.

(Continued on page 36)