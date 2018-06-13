Bellshill’s very own Lennox Lewis off to a winning start on Fight Club debut!

Bellshill boxer ‘Lennox’ Donnelly produced an impressive second round stoppage win over Manchester scrapper Aarif Hacking at Motherwell’s Alona Hotel on Friday night.

Lennox, real first name Lewis, comfortably outfought Hacking in the 77kg novice contest which was part of the Fight Club XVIII bill.

The teenager appears to get these ring girls approval post fight!

The teenager – whose nickname is an obvious tribute to three-time World Heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis – is currently a Motherwell College student but there are high hopes from his peers at Mossend-based Fighting Scots Gym that he could have an impressive boxing future.

“Lennox is only 16 years old and is the real deal,” said Fighting Scots Gym supremo Frank Gilluley.

“He has been coming to the gym for a long time and I was very impressed with how he fought against Hacking in what was his Fight Club debut.

“We are working very closely with Lennox.

“He listens to everything we say.

“He puts in the hours and eats properly.

“We are working on Lennox’s nutrition in the club’s Fit Kitchen.

“He eats all his meals at the gym and takes protein at the Fit Kitchen.

“So he gets the right balance of protein and carbohydrates to maximise his fighter energy.

“It’s good to have a young boy who is an inspiration to everyone else at the gym.

“We have got high hopes for him.

“He has great technique and trains hard.

“This win could be the start of us trying to push him up the rankings.

“Hopefully it won’t be too long until we start looking at title fights for him.”

