Bellshill boy Michael Duffy has dream of moving to NHL one day

Bellshill ice hockey marvel Michael Duffy – currently rated one of Scotland’s top eight under-11 players – has the ultimate ambition of playing in the world’s best league.

Michael (11), who has just returned from a stint in Bratislava, Slovakia representing the Great Britain Prospects team, is hoping to accelerate his progression in the sport all the way through to one day starring in North America’s National Hockey League.

“Playing in the NHL would be Michael’s ultimate dream,” his proud mum Angela told the Motherwell Times.

“Ice hockey is his passion, he loves it.

“He and his Great Britain team-mates did amazingly well in Bratislava.

“I watched them at a development camp and playing in a tournament over there.

“Michael was made captain for one of the games which he was really chuffed with as that was the first time he’d done that.

“Although they ultimately finished fourth after losing the bronze medal match, that was a pretty amazing achievement because the standard over there was pretty high.”

St Gerard’s Primary School pupil Michael, who plays in defence for his club side Lanarkshire Lightning, who have just finished their latest domestic campaign.

“Lightning have done really well this year,” Angela added.

“They finished high up in the league and were runners-up in the Galloway Cup in Dumfries a couple of weeks ago.”

The resumption of the new season will see Michael move up to under-13 level.

The youngster, who was making his Great Britain debut in Slovakia, played several tournaments for the Scotland team in Sheffield this season after coming through three tough trials in Dundee.