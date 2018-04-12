Badminton's Kirsty Gilmour and Alex Dunn still going strong at Commonwealth Games

Local badminton stars Kirsty Gilmour and Alex Dunn today (Thursday) booked their quarter-final places at the Commonwealth Games on Australia's Gold Coast.

Bothwell ace Gilmour (24) enjoyed a straight sets 22-20, 21-12 victory over England's Chloe Birch in the women's singles, while Motherwell player Dunn (19) and partner Adam Hall defeated Barbados pair Dakil Thorpe and Cory Fanus in the men's doubles.

And Alex Dunn is also still going strong in the men's doubles

On a day of hectic action at Carrara Sports Arena, Dunn and fellow Team Scotland member Eleanor O'Donnell lost in straight sets to a Malaysian pair to crash out of the mixed doubles at the last 16 stage.

Tomorrow (Friday) Gilmour will face a last eight encounter against India's Ruthvika Gadde, while Dunn and Hall take on Malaysian opposition.