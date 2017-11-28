Badminton ace Kirsty Gilmour says there was nothing lucky about her Scottish Open Grand Prix victory

Third time’s a charm, but Bothwell badminton ace Kirsty Gilmour insists luck had nothing to do with her victory in the Scottish Open Grand Prix after twice finishing runner-up.

The top seed defeated Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt 23-21 21-12 at Glasgow’s Emirates Arena on Sunday to become the first Scottish women’s singles champion since Susan Egelstaff in 2009.

And the Scot explained that she did not leave anything to chance in her bid to reach the top step of the podium at her home tournament.

“It is difficult to put into words, I keep hearing the phrase ‘third time lucky’ but I really made sure it was nothing to do with luck,” Kirsty said.

“I have struggled to get in sync and I have struggled to put good passages of play together in this tournament.

“It has been a bit scrappy so for us to figure each other out in the first game and for me to pip Mia to the post and then pull away in the second game could not have happened at a better time.

“I know I am prone to lapses in concentration perhaps but that was not a factor today.”

Gilmour and her Danish opponent went toe to toe in the first game, with neither opening up a lead of more than two points, but Gilmour streaked ahead in the second before going on to become the first local favourite to land the title for eight years.

Meanwhile, Motherwell player Alex Dunn was also in action at last week’s championships.

Alex and partner Eleanor O’Donnell were defeated in straight sets by Irish top seeds Sam and Chloe Magee in the first round of the mixed doubles on Thursday morning.

Dunn returned later that day for a men’s doubles contest in partnership with Adam Hall, but the Scots duo were defeated in three sets by Danish pair Frederik Colberg and Rasmus Fladberg.