MMA Bad Guy Chris Bungard is back and raring to go on February 9!

Holytown Mixed Martial Arts star Chris Bungard will make his long awaited fight debut for big gun promoters Bellator in Newcastle’s 12,000 capacity Metro Arena on Saturday, February 9.

Bungard (30) – who is nicknamed The Bad Guy – will take on English fighter Terry Brazier over three pulsating five-minute rounds as he makes his bow for the Californian-based promoter with whom he has signed a five-fight deal.

Bungard, who hasn’t fought since June and has a professional MMA record of 14 wins and four losses, told the Times and Speaker: “When I signed for Bellator I asked them to give me the best guy they have got to fight.

“And Terry is a two-weight world champion at lightweight and welterweight.

“He is on a 10-fight winning streak.

“So this will be a tough fight. Terry is strong and a good wrestler.

“I know I’ll have to work hard for the win. I’m raring to get going.

“Any fans coming along can expect an explosive fight, lots of take downs, lots of elbows, lots of blood and a lot of noise.

“I have a couple of hundred going down and I love the noise they make!”

With a megabucks contract in the bag, Bungard has revealed his ultimate aim is to buy a new house for himself, girlfriend Lauren and the children they hope to have in future.

Chris, who is currently training in Dublin, added: “My ultimate ambition is to make enough money to buy a big house for my future, my partner and our kids.

“I want to buy the biggest house in Holytown, but Lauren is from Whitburn so I don’t think she would want that!

“I think my best fighting days are still ahead of me. I have got a good few years left in me and a lot of big fights coming up.”

Tickets for the bill Chris is on – entitled Bellator Newcastle: Pitbull vs. Scope – are on sale now and can be purchased from Ticketmaster.co.uk and Bellator.com, as well as the Metro Radio Arena box office.