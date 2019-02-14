Holytown MMA hero Chris Bungard describes latest win as "Best moment of my life"

Holytown fighter Chris Bungard says he “stole the show and blew the roof off the arena” after his stunning first round stoppage of former two-time BAMMA champion Terry Brazier last Saturday in Newcastle, writes Craig Turnbull.

The 30-year-old enjoyed a Bellator debut to remember, submitting top European prospect Brazier in the first round with a rear-naked choke.

Few would have predicted the result and Bungard rubbed salt into the wound, stressing the warm up was more of a challenge than the fight itself.

He told the Times and Speaker: “It was madness, two minutes and six seconds of absolute mayhem. Where do I start? I beat him at his own game. Apparently, I shocked the world but there was no one shocked in my camp.

“He has beat some great guys and is a former two-time champ. I went out just trying to push away the doubts creeping in, so to beat one of those guys at this level is an absolute fairytale.”

Bungard, who trains at the Scottish Hit Squad gym in Coatbridge, competes in the lightweight division and had a record of 13 wins in 17 bouts and 10 stoppages heading into the fight.

He said: “I stole the show and blew the roof off the arena. It was unbelievable, the best moment of my life. All that hard work, nine weeks in the boot camp and proving all the negative people wrong was worth it. As soon as I locked in that submission and won it I just had to let go it came from the heart.”

Bungard has his sets sight on fighting in America.

He said: “I thought it was going to be three hard rounds, I thought it was going to be tough and I didn’t even break sweat. It was on Channel 5, Channel 5 started with Hercules, Xena Warrior, Fort Boyard and now they have Chris Bungard.

“I’d love to travel the world and fight in America. There is a roster full of talented fighters. I can fight three hard rounds, bring wars, finish people. I can put on a show and they are looking for someone new and fresh.”

Watch the Bellator MMA European Fight Series live on Channel 5 and all US & international events live on Sky Sports.