Wishaw 0-2 Bellshill Athletic: Bellshill up to second with win

Bellshill Athletic are second in the McBookie.com League One table after Saturday’s 2-0 win at Wishaw made it four wins from their opening five league games, writes Brian Closs.

The home team were first to show with the ball in the net after four minutes only for it to be ruled out for offside.

Several Wishaw corners and shots came to nothing and McDougall was called into action with a great save in 16 minutes.

Bellshill started to come into the game with Savarese then Scott having shots on target but both being saved well by the home keeper.

McDougall was twice more in action to keep out the home team before a great piece of play by Scott and Gilchrist set up Savarese but his shot was well saved before he somehow managed to fire the rebound over the Wishaw bar.

The visitors were spending more time in the Wishaw half as the second half wore on with Savarese flicking a cross on which McGuire just missed.

Bellshill were awarded a free-kick in a dangerous position on 65 minutes with McGuire bringing out a great save from the home keeper again.

The visitors broke the deadlock in 70 minutes when a through ball evaded the home defender as Stewart nipped in front of him to lob the ball over the advancing Wishaw keeper into the empty net.

Nichol was the next Bellshill player to find himself in the referee’s book before Arrol replaced Gilchrist.

Bellshill doubled their lead in the 82nd minute when great link up play between Cookman and Stewart saw Cookman pass the ball into the net to double their lead.

Bellshill closed out the game with another clean sheet, putting them in good heart ahead of the league game at home to Maryhill this Saturday, kick-off 2pm.

Team: McDougall, Young, Jeffrey, Nolan, Simon, Nichol, Johnston, Gilchrist, McGuire, Scott, Savarese. Subs: Cookman, Arrol, Stewart, Marriott, McIntyre.