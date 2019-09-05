Will Hoggan begins role at Motherwell FC's Motherwell Community Trust

The highly respected Will Hoggan this week started his role as Motherwell Community Trust community development manager at Motherwell FC.

Will (32) is relishing the new challenge after over five years as head of community at League Two outfit Stenhousemuir FC.

He said: “I’m looking forward to it, I’m nervous and excited at the same time, I’ll be getting to know the new players and coaches and see what they are doing.

“It’s a similar role from what I was doing at Stenny. It’s a new challenge, I’ll get to know what they are doing in schools and giving my experience.

“I’ll miss the guys I worked with and the players, staff, volunteers and the community aspect. I’ve enjoyed my time here.

“It’s a massive community club – a great club. You grow attached and I’ll certainly be along to see them play and look forward to seeing the great work continuing at Warriors in the Community.”

Will’s work at Stenny saw its community programme become one of the most highly regarded in Scottish football. The club were awarded the SFA Legacy award in 2014 – the first professional club in the Central region.

He also headed up a number of development programmes through the Warriors in the Community for boys, girls, schools, summer holiday camps, amateurs and over 35s.

Through his time at the club he set up a walking football team and has led a mental health football programme, which is recognised by Fifa as leading the way in tackling issues on mental health in football.

Will said: “It was a proud moment receiving those awards and to see players enjoying themselves and developing.

“I just wanted to do more in the community. There was a pitch lying empty here most of the week at Ochilview and we wanted people to come along and feel part of the club and come to watch Stenhousemuir play.

“We wanted to be the community hub in the area and not have people travelling elsewhere.”