Wigtownshire 37-15 Uddingston: Villagers lose double header

Although Uddingston Rugby Club were defeated 37-15 in Saturday’s vital ‘double header’ clash against Wigtownshire, at least a three-point deduction imposed on them has been rescinded.

As reported last week, the Villagers were docked three points by rugby beaks for failing to bring enough players for the Tennent’s West Division 2 fixture at Wigtownshire on Saturday, September 21.

The game was postponed as Uddingston didn’t have the minimum number of three front row men in order to start the match, with West Rugby committee members immediately imposing the statutory three-point penalty.

But – with Uddingston and Wigtownshire also squaring up again on West Regional Shield first round duty last Saturday – the two clubs and West Rugby have agreed that this weekend’s instant rematch will be a ‘winner takes all contest’ played at Wigtownshire.

The heavy loss counts towards both cup and league, within which Uddingston sit bottom after losing all four of their opening fixtures.

But at least the Villagers’ points tally now reads zero instead of minus three ahead of them resuming league duties at Cumnock this Saturday, kick-off 3pm.