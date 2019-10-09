Declan Gallagher in action for Motherwell

WHO IS DECLAN GALLAGHER?

Motherwell fans are fully aware of the considerable talents of impressive centre back Declan Gallagher, but supporters of other clubs may not be so familiar with him. So who is he?

Declan Gallagher is Motherwell's centre half who has been a stand-out since the start of the season, attracting Steve Clarke's attention and a Scotland call-up.

Gallagher was signed on a two-year deal from Livingston this summer.

1. WHERE DID HE COME FROM?

Prior to joining Motherwell, Gallagher made over 130 appearances for Livingston between 2014 and 2019

2. WHAT'S HIS BACKGROUND?

After starting out as a youth at Celtic, Gallagher has also played for Stranraer (loan), Clyde and Dundee.

3. WHO ELSE HAS GALLAGHER PLAYED FOR?

The Scotland manager must have been impressed by Gallagher's non nonsense style, passing ability skill and goal threat at setpieces.

4. WHAT ATTRIBUTES HAVE IMPRESSED STEVE CLARKE?

