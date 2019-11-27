Vote for your Motherwell FC Team of the Decade - midfielders

With 2020 fast approaching, the Motherwell Times has selected the cream of the crop who have starred for Motherwell FC over the past decade.

We have been asking the fans for their Team of the Decade. We have already covered goalkeepers and defenders and this week it's your chance to vote for the best four midfielders - consisting of two central players, a right winger and a left winger - to have served the Steelmen between 2010 and 2019.

It's simple to vote, just click the image of your favourites.

Cast your vote now on our poll and scroll down the page for a biography on each player to help you decide.