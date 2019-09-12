Vale of Leithen 0-3 Caledonian Braves: Braves back to winning ways

Caledonian Braves FC got back to winning ways in the Lowland League with a convincing 3-0 win at bottom of the table Vale of Leithen on Saturday.

Braves’ French winger Jean Guy Lucas had an early pop at goal from a wide angle which forced a corner.

From that resulting flag kick a great ball in kindly met the head of top scorer Ross McNeil only to be stopped by a fine save from the home keeper.

The visitors’ Ben Daily then rounded the keeper but the goal was only prevented by a last ditch slide from a defender.

The goal eventually came when a lovely give and go from Marc Kelly and Dominic Slattery put Kelly through on goal and he slotted home into the bottom left hand corner.

Vale of Leithen’s keeper kept out another two Daily attempts before Kelly grabbed his second when he scored the rebound after McNeil’s shot was blocked.

The third goal came in the second half and it was Marc Kelly again who completed a perfect hat-trick by scoring a free header at the back post for Braves.

The fourth placed Braves, who have 15 points from eight league matches, are at home against Crossgate Primrose in the South Region Challenge Cup this Saturday, September 14, 3pm KO.