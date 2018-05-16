‘Up the ’Well’ as players record cup final song

Motherwell players were in fine voice ahead of the Scottish Cup final as they joined The Banter Thiefs to record their version of ‘Up The ’Well’.

Chris Cadden, Liam Grimshaw, Richard Tait, Cedric Kipre, David Turnbull, Barry Maguire and Jordan Armstrong joined the Motherwell four-piece in the studio ahead of Saturday’s big game.

Motherwell players, Chris Cadden, Liam Grimshaw and Richard Tait at recording of Up The Well with The Banter Thiefs

The band also put out an appeal for fans to provide backing vocals and got a great turn out of all ages.

CDs featuring Up The ’Well are on sale here costing £4, with £1 going to The Well Society.

CDs can be collected from Ovosi Clothing in Manse Road tomorrow (Thursday) or posted out for an additional £2.

Any remaining will be sold by MotherwellDirect and a digital version is available on Spotify, Amazon, iTunes, etc today (Wednesday).