The Spartans 1-3 Caledonian Braves: Braves win first game in four

Caledonian Braves were out to prove a point after a run of three games without a win as they powered past Spartans 3-1 at Ainslie Park on Saturday, writes Roy Campbell.

A sticky opening half an hour in this Lowland League clash saw neither team take control of possession although the home side went close to opening the scoring.

The deadlock was broken by Braves after John Guthrie’s cross was brought down by David Winters as he laid his pass in front of Neil McLaughlin.

The in form attacking midfielder took a touch and curved the ball into the top right hand corner of the net.

The Braves came out flying in the second half, testing the home keeper on several occasions.

Ross McNeil’s deflected shot was looping over the Spartans goalie but a last ditch punch prevented the full ball from crossing the line.

Braves soon doubled the advantage as they dominated the game.

A neat run forward from McNeil saw him play the ball through to the onrushing Winters who made no mistake in placing the ball into the net.

Then came the goal of all goals. An outstanding piece of play which saw 20 slick passes involving eight Braves players before the ball eventually was tapped home by Winters.

A goal worth watching over and over again!

Nicky Hogarth, who had another outstanding performance in the Braves goal, will be disappointed not to add another clean sheet to his name.

The on-loan Rangers keeper was beaten right at the depth by a looping header from a corner kick.

This was a fantastic 3-1 Braves victory after some disappointing results recently.

Another break from league action is coming up as Braves host East of Scotland League side Musselburgh Athletic in a South Challenge Cup tie at Alliance Park this Saturday, kick-off 3pm.