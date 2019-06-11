Striker Christopher Long is latest Motherwell FC signing

New Motherwell signing Christopher Long hopes to follow in the footsteps of fellow English aces to star for the Steelmen in recent seasons.

English forward Long (24) has been at English League One outfit Blackpool since January and joins ’Well for an initial one year upon the expiry of his contract at Bloomfield Road.

He is a product of the Everton youth academy and has experience in the English Championship and League One.

Long said: “I can’t wait to get started. I’ve seen a number of ex-team-mates join the club in the past and become a success. I’m hoping to follow in their footsteps.”

’Well gaffer Stephen Robinson said: “Chris has pace to burn, has an incredible work rate and can play anywhere across the front three.”

Liverpudlian Long spent time on loan with MK Dons and Brentford while on the books at Everton, scoring four goals in 11 games with the latter in the second tier.

An appearance in the UEFA Europa League came with the Toffees in 2014, getting on the pitch against FC Krasnodar in a game which also saw former ‘Well players Russell Griffiths and Conor Grant on the bench.

A permanent move to then-Championship side Burnley followed in 2015, before further loan spells at Fleetwood Town, Northampton Town and Bolton Wanderers.

After three years at Turf Moor, he signed at Fleetwood Town at the start of last season, before switching to Blackpool in January.