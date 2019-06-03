Steven Hammell: Motherwell FC academy director praises club's "outstanding" young talent

Motherwell FC’s revered youth policy meant that no other Scottish Premiership side gave as much playing time to emerging talent in season 2018/2019.

The Fir Park side’s academy players got on the pitch 47 per cent more than the next best team.

Motherwell Youth Academy director Steven Hammell Tweeted: “I love this. The boys have been outstanding this season.

“It also serves as great motivation and encouragement for all the young players in our academy programme.”

A statement on the Motherwell FC website paid tribute to the outstanding impact the academy – which is based at Braidhurst High School – is having on the first team.

It read: “A constant line of youth academy products have found their way into the starting lineup in the last few years, establishing themselves as top flight players.

“David Turnbull, Allan Campbell and Chris Cadden are among the first names on the team sheet already. Barry Maguire and James Scott are tipped to have big seasons ahead of them, and there’s more developing under the watch of Maurice Ross, Steven Hammell and David Clarkson in our reserve and academy teams.

“Our club relies on bringing through players, developing them and giving them games at Premiership level. Our current crop have also been recognised for their talent at international level, from youth level through to the Under 21s and the senior squad.

“Our academy works to develop the next generation every single day. We have youngsters who can see the clear path that lies in front of them for opportunities in the first team.

“At Reserve level, we give room for talented players to get further experience mixed in with first teamers, giving them the chance to develop and get even closer to Stephen Robinson’s thoughts.

We are committed to those in the top team already being joined by more as time progresses.”