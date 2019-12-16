Stephen Robinson: Too many of my Motherwell team had an off day against Rangers

Stephen Robinson admitted that too many of his players had an off day in Sunday’s disappointing 2-0 home Scottish Premiership defeat by Rangers.

The title chasing Ibrox side won with a bit to spare against a Euro-chasing Motherwell outfit who had won their previous three Scottish Premiership fixtures without conceding a goal.

“We’re disappointed because we know we need 11 players at the top of their game,” Robbo said.

“I thought we had five or six players that were below par.

“Our decision making was a little bit rushed.

“We were trying to get through with every ball instead of showing the patience that we usually show and the invention we usually show.

“We were only 1-0 down to a setplay and there wasn’t a lot between the two teams. I thought we started the second half particularly well.

“And we should have been one all. Credit to Allan McGregor, the save’s world class, it’s incredible.

“We should have been one all and it puts a different perspective on the game.

“I thought we were on top at that stage, Rangers were playing on the counter against us. That doesn’t happen too often.

“But when that doesn’t go in from a yard out and a save of that quality, you do tend to think it might not be your day.

“Even at 2-0, Devante (Cole) has a brilliant chance from five yards out and we don’t take it.

“If that goes in, with Rangers down to 10 men it could have been a long 20 minutes for them.

“But we didn’t take those opportunities and if you don’t against that type of opposition you don’t deserve anything out of the game.

“I think if you play against Rangers you have to have the majority of your team on the top of their game.

“And you have to take your chances when they come.

“We didn’t do either.”

Robbo said he thought Motherwell’s shape was excellent but when in possession they weren’t as good as usual.

He added: “We nullified them to an extent. I didn’t think Rangers had the usual domination that they have in games.

“But we didn’t have that right decision making, that belief. We were a wee bit hesitant in our decisions.

“There seemed to be a wee bit of fear for some reason because we’ve been in great form."

Motherwell visit Kilmarnock in the league game this Saturday, KO 3pm.