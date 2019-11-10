Stephen Robinson 'takes the positives' from Motherwell defeat to Celtic

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson
Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson

Motherwell boss Stephen Robinson said there were plenty of positives to take following his side's 2-0 defeat to Celtic in the Scottish Premiership.

The Steelmen remain in fourth after an Odsonne Edouard goal and a Richard Tait own goal gave the Hoops victory.

MORE: Celtic 2-0 Motherwell: As it happened
But despite the setback Robinson praised his side's spirited display.

He said: "There were some very good performances. I thought Devante Cole was terrific today, Bevis Magubi, young Barry Maguire in for his second game of the season.

MORE: Celtic 2-0 Motherwell: Edouard strike and Tait OG ensure Steelmen defeated

 "When you limit Celtic to an own goal and they score from our free kick and then it's a defensive error and we got punished. Deccy [Declan Gallagher] intercepts and Edouard puts it into the top corner - that's the level you are playing against here.

"There's a lot of positives. I thought we were very well organised and the boys carried that out to the letter.

"Could we have held more of a threat in the final third? Yes, but they wear you down and take a lot out of you. You don't beat Lazio if you're not a top class side."

Robinson also reserved praise for Gallagher, whom he felt showed why he has been called up to the Scotland national team.

He said: "I think Declan Gallagher showed that he is right in the mix. Steve will be well aware of that he knows how well Declan's been doing as does Alex. I think he's improving, he's a very good footballer and he's playing at the top of his game."