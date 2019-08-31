Stephen Robinson reaction: Motherwell should have beaten Hibs by more goals

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson reckons his team should have scored more goals than the treble they did manage in Saturday’s convincing 3-0 home Scottish Premiership win over Hibernian.

Robbo, whose side are up to fifth in the table with seven points from four games, said: “I’m happy. I thought it was a convincing performance and I thought we should have won by more goals.

“We missed a couple of really good chances but we’re not going to criticise Chris Long for that.

“He gets himself opportunities just by his sheer hard work and endeavour

”And I thought there were another couple of good moves that we didn’t finish off.

“The game probably should have been over. We made a little 20-minute spell in the second half where we let them back in the game.

“But I thought the subs that came on, Devante Cole and Jermaine Hylton, changed it back in our favour and really overall it was a dominant performance.

“I’m not getting too carried away. I didn’t think there was any kind of crisis when we had won six games, drew one and lost two for Motherwell but people seemed to suggest that.

“But we know what we’re trying to do. You know the perameters we work under.

“We are trying to put on some exciting football, we’re creating chances and we’re developing young players.

“We’ll get the boys that we think can win football matches even fitter over this international break and keep trying to push forward.”

As Robbo alluded to, Motherwell now have two weeks without a competitive fixture before they resume their league campaign with a trip to Tynecastle to face Hearts on Saturday, September 14.