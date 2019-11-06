Stephen Robinson: Odds lengthen on Motherwell gaffer becoming next Hearts manager

In what will be greeted positively by many of a Motherwell FC persuasion, the odds on gaffer Stephen Robinson becoming the next Hearts manager have drifted out to 11/10 with a leading bookies firm.

Although as of 5pm on Wednesday Robbo was still the favourite with Sky Bet to take over from Craig Levein in Gorgie, the price has drifted from the 8/11 odds on favouritism the Northern Irishman was given earlier in the week.

The odds drift comes after - in an interview on Tuesday - Hearts owner Ann Budge said the struggling Edinburgh outfit would be casting the net far and wide in their search for a new gaffer, with the ideal candidate being a hugely experienced, high profile candidate.

Although Robbo has undeniably done an excellent job with Motherwell, leading them to two cup finals and a current position of third in the Scottish Premiership, there are names in the fray with experience of managing in the top two English leagues.

The next Hearts manager odds listed by Sky Bet on Wednesday afternoon were: Stephen Robinson 11/10; Jack Ross 7/2; Roy Keane 5/1; Austin MacPhee 8/1; David Moyes 10/1; Mark Hughes 12/1; Andy Kirk 14/1; Nigel Adkins 14/1; Gary Holt; 16/1 John Robertson.