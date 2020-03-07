Stephen Robinson: Motherwell should have had penalty at Hearts for foul on Jermaine Hylton

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson reckons his side should have had a first half penalty against Hearts for a foul on Jermaine Hylton by home keeper Bobby Zlamal during Saturday's Scottish Premiership clash.

Motherwell were leading 1-0 at the time of the penalty shout thanks to Chris Long's 20th minute opener but referee Don Robertson didn't give the award.

Robbo told the assembled press: "You know it should have been a penalty, you were all watching. It's a two footed tackle.

"One nil and then they have to come really out and press us high up the pitch as they do. And the game possibly has a different ending with three points.

"Sometimes you get those things, sometimes you don't. If we've got the technology that other countries have then perhaps that helps the referees.

"He thought that Jermaine was going down on the way down. And he probably was but he's got caught late.

"It's a penalty for me."

Robinson hopes the injury sustained by key midfielder Allan Campbell at Tynecastle will not keep him out of the crucial home game against Aberdeen next Friday night.

Campbell - who had scored twice in the 4-1 midweek victory over Ross County - lasted just 17 minutes before going off crocked in Gorgie, where he was replaced by young substitute Barry Maguire.

"If Allan's come off the pitch it's not good for us because the wee man doesn't come off too often," Robinson said.

"We'll assess that over the weekend. Hopefully we'll have him back again.

"But I thought Barry Maguire was excellent when he came in, I thought he did very well, another young academy boy that we're putting in there and didn't look out of place at all."