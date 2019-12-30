Stephen Robinson: Motherwell's search to find Devante Cole replacement "proving difficult"

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson has revealed that finding a replacement for striker Devante Cole is “proving difficult”.

Cole has returned to parent club Wigan Athletic after a successful loan spell at ’Well and Robbo is keen to sign another forward during the January transfer window.

Stephen Robinson pictured in the Fir Park dugout on Sunday (Pic by Ian McFadyen)

“I’m not any closer to getting anybody in,” Robinson said after Sunday’s shock 2-1 home derby defeat by Hamilton Accies.

“It is a loss for us. We don’t have massive amounts of money to play with.

“The list that we are looking at is very small.

“It’s proving difficult to get somebody in at the moment.”

Speculation has linked ’Well with a January move for Cheltenham Town striker Jonte Smith whose contract expires on January 2.

Robbo said: “I don’t know who he is, I don’t know who the report was about if I’m being totally honest with you.”