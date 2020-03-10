Stephen Robinson: Motherwell manager "slightly disappointed" at not taking all three points from Tynecastle

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson reckons being slightly disappointed at coming away with a 1-1 draw from a tough venue like Tynecastle on Saturday shows how far the club has come.

Robinson - who has signed midfielder son Harry (19) until the end of the season following the player's recent release from Oldham Athletic - praised the character of his side in earning a point from the Hearts match despite the Jambos getting up a head of steam after netting an early second half equaliser from Conor Washington to counter Chris Long's earlier opener.

Robbo said: "To come to Tynecastle with what they've got in terms of budgets and players and quality and be slightly disappointed not to take all three points shows maybe how far we've come.

"It shows the character of a very young, inexperienced side to come to Tynecastle where the atmosphere is quality, the crowd are right behind them when they score.

"We weather that storm and come back again and it was us creating all the chances.

"Naismith's got a great chance at the end as well so we got away with one there.

"But overall I thought we were the ones trying to make our chances, try and work our way through, in difficult conditions for both sides.

"It was swirling about with wind and the pitch wasn't great so credit to both sets of players."