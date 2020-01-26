Stephen Robinson: Motherwell manager praises his troops after fine week

Well gaffer Stephen Robinson watches Saturday's goalless draw against Hibs (Pic by Ian McFadyen)
Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson said there was no way he could criticise his players after a highly profitable seven-day period.

After reaching the William Hill Scottish Cup fifth round the previous Saturday and then grinding out a fine 1-0 league win in Aberdeen on Wednesday, the Steelmen dominated Hibs at Fir Park on Saturday but couldn’t break the deadlock in a 0-0 league draw.

The closest thing to a goal as Hibs keeper Ofir Marciano tips Christy Manzingas effort onto the crossbar

Robinson said: “We were absolutely terrific. I thought we dominated the whole game. We just didn’t have that final touch.

“You have to give credit to their goalkeeper (Ofir Marciano) what a save (from Christy Manzinga). It was an incredible save.

“Some of our build-up play from our midfield three was terrific.

“I look at the age of our squad, look at the level of the resources we’ve got and to dominate a game like that against a team of Hibs’ quality, keep their front three – front four it obviously was today – quiet, our boys deserve a lot of plaudits.

“After the week we’ve had, I can’t be critical of them at all.

“Three points at Aberdeen, into the next round of the cup and a real dominant performance (against Hibs) that maybe didn’t get the reward.

“Credit to Hibs, they stuck in, they were organised, they were hard to break down. But I thought we should have had the three points.

“We’re missing Chris Long and Jermaine Hylton and it maybe showed.”