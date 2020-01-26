Stephen Robinson: Motherwell manager praises his troops after fine week

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson said there was no way he could criticise his players after a highly profitable seven-day period.

After reaching the William Hill Scottish Cup fifth round the previous Saturday and then grinding out a fine 1-0 league win in Aberdeen on Wednesday, the Steelmen dominated Hibs at Fir Park on Saturday but couldn’t break the deadlock in a 0-0 league draw.

The closest thing to a goal as Hibs keeper Ofir Marciano tips Christy Manzingas effort onto the crossbar

Robinson said: “We were absolutely terrific. I thought we dominated the whole game. We just didn’t have that final touch.

“You have to give credit to their goalkeeper (Ofir Marciano) what a save (from Christy Manzinga). It was an incredible save.

“Some of our build-up play from our midfield three was terrific.

“I look at the age of our squad, look at the level of the resources we’ve got and to dominate a game like that against a team of Hibs’ quality, keep their front three – front four it obviously was today – quiet, our boys deserve a lot of plaudits.

“After the week we’ve had, I can’t be critical of them at all.

“Three points at Aberdeen, into the next round of the cup and a real dominant performance (against Hibs) that maybe didn’t get the reward.

“Credit to Hibs, they stuck in, they were organised, they were hard to break down. But I thought we should have had the three points.

“We’re missing Chris Long and Jermaine Hylton and it maybe showed.”