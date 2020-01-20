Stephen Robinson: Motherwell manager praises "fantastic" travelling support at Dundee

Motherwell’s vociferous army of fans have earned the praise of gaffer Stephen Robinson.

The travelling support never stopped singing during Saturday night’s 3-0 William Hill Scottish Cup fourth round win at Dundee.

“I thought they were absolutely fantastic,” Robbo said.

“To come out Saturday night, 7.20, strange kick-off.

“I was sitting in the house today thinking ‘I should be at the ground or something’ at 3 o’clock.

“For them to travel up when it’s on TV as well, fantastic.

“They’ve been like that all season and they’ve been superb with me as well. I’m glad we could give them a result.”